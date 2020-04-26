|
The Reverend Allen F. Tinkham, 91, of Newington, beloved husband of Cynthia (McClintock), died Thursday, April 23 at Hartford Hospital. Recently living with Alzheimers in a memory care facility, he died from the COVID-19 virus. Allen served the Lord faithfully for 65 years as an ordained pastor for the United Church of Christ. Born in 1928 in New Bedford, MA, son of the late Nelson Floyd and Annie (Vaughan) Tinkham, Allen received a Bachelor's in History from Tufts College and earned a Master's in Divinity from the Chicago Theological Seminary in 1954. His first settled parish was at the Brimfield Congregational Church in Brimfield, MA followed by a settled ministry at the Niantic Community Church in Niantic, CT. Allen served multiple churches as the Minister of Church Development with the CT Conference of the United Church of Christ from 1970-1983. His skilled and compassionate pastoral care coupled with a strong faith and knowledge of scripture enabled him to serve as interim pastor to churches during difficult transitions. He saw ministry as a true calling and felt privileged to share in his congregants' lives. Allen was blessed with a large family that surrounded him in love. His hospitality was legendary. Anyone entering his home was guaranteed a big meal and uplifting stories from his beloved hometown of Mattapoisett, MA. He and his wife attended and served the Church of Christ Congregational in Newington, CT. They lived in Newington for the past 52 years. Allen is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cynthia (McClintock), as well as his daughter Nancy Peluso and her husband Joseph Peluso of Deep River, CT, daughter Lois deBoer of Middletown, CT, son Jonathan Tinkham and his wife Pastor Melanie Enfield of Newington, CT, son Peter Tinkham and his wife Joanne (Burke) Tinkham of Newington, CT, son Daniel Tinkham and his wife Diane (McKone) Tinkham of Gilford, NH, and daughter Laurie Ann Bleickardt and her husband Eric Bleickardt of Skillman, NJ, along with 12 grandchildren, Rosemary Gould, Michael Peluso, Jeffrey Gould and his wife Tatiana (Duggan) Gould, Laura Gould, Jacob Tinkham, Samuel Tinkham, Sally Tinkham, Kelly Tinkham, Zachary Tinkham, Justin Bleickardt, Gregory Bleickardt and Abigail Bleickardt and one great-granddaughter, Mattie Gould. He also leaves behind a brother, Robert Tinkham and his wife Shirley Tinkham of South Carver, MA and many nieces and nephews. Allen was predeceased by his brother Russell Tinkham and his sisters Florence Heuberger, Charlotte Tinkham and Joan Tinkham. His family would like to acknowledge the care, compassion and love given to Allen from the staff at the Atrium at Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ Congregational, Newington, 1075 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111 or the Congregational Library and Archives, 14 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02108. Allen will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in his beloved village of Mattapoisett, MA. Plans for a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020