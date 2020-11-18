1/2
Deacon Allen Paul Wallen
1928 - 2020
Deacon Allen Paul Wallen, 92, of Mystic, CT died peacefully at home, on November 16, 2020. Allen, known to his friends as Paul, was born July 9, 1928 in Hartford to the late Mildred and Allen H. Wallen. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline and mother of his three children. He is survived by his wife Christine (Trudeau) Wallen. Paul was educated in Hartford and served in the Navy during World War II. After the war Paul worked in printing at Hunter Press and later at Burroughs Corporation Printing Division. After leaving printing he was employed as a Police Officer/EMT for the Connecticut State Supreme Court in Hartford. Paul was always active in his church and in 1991 was ordained a Permanent Deacon for the Diocese of Springfield, MA and served in his churches in MA as well as CT. Most recently, Paul served as Permanent Deacon at St. Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Parish in Groton, CT. Besides his wife Christine, Paul is survived by his three children: Paulette Gilligan, husband Tom and son Thomas; Paul Wallen, husband Bob Stubbs; Patricia Sanieski, husband Walter, and their children, John Paul and son Simon; Kevin, wife Karin, and son Alexander; Kristin Dion, husband Christopher and son Leo. Also Christine's children: Ronald Lavigne, wife Lisa; Eileen Flug and children Alexander and Katherine; Michael Lavigne, and Michele Duncan. Respecting Paul's wishes, calling hours will be held Thursday, November 19th from 5-7 pm at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church in Groton, CT. A brief visitation will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, November 20th at St. Luke Church 141 Maple St. in Ellington, CT followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. His burial with military honors will follow the mass at the Ellington Center Cemetery. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to St. Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church in Groton, CT or St. Luke Church in Ellington, CT. The Mystic Funeral Home in Mystic, CT is handling Paul's arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church
NOV
20
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
