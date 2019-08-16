Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16151 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte, NC 28277
704-846-3771
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
16151 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte, NC 28277
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Tedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen R. Tedford


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen R. Tedford Obituary
Of Fort Mill, SC formerly of South Windsor CT Mr. Tedford, 77, passed away on August 12, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. The family will receive friends 3-5PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel in Charlotte, NC. Burial will be private. Military honors will be provided at 4:45PM. Allen was born on January 23, 1942 in Manchester, CT to the late Joseph and Lillian Tedford. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Joseph and John Tedford, Elaine Weir and Shirley Larson. Allen served in the US Army and was a graduate of the University of Hartford and Ward School of Electronics. He was a master plumber and owned his own plumbing and heating business in CT. He enjoyed Boy Scouting, Cooking for large groups and during his retirement he kept busy playing golf and horseshoes. Allen dedicated his life to his family; he was a loving and caring man and has been classified at the World's Best Hugger. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and BPOE (Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks). He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Simone Bessette Tedford; sons Ronald Tedford (Shannon) and Steven Tedford (Veronica); brothers, Gordan Tedford and Bruce Tedford (Kay); sisters-in-law Michelle Weeks and Helen Tedford; grandchildren, Kyle, Ethan, Noah and Grace; nephew William Weeks and his family; and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.pancan.org Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now