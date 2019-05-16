Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allem Oberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allem W. Oberg Jr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allem W. Oberg Jr. Obituary
Allen W. Oberg, Jr., age 75, of Old Saybrook, beloved husband of Karen Wightman Oberg, passed away peacefully in her loving arms at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The son of the late Allen W. Oberg Sr., and Irene K. Oberg. It is with great sadness that we share the news of Al's passing. A cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Al always had a smile, a big hug, and firm handshake to share, his jolly laugh and twinkling blue eyes made everyone feel welcome and truly loved. Allen was born February 17, 1944, Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Simsbury High School 1962 and A. I. Prince Technical School as a Master Carpenter in 1964. He proudly served as a Seabee in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. Survived by his wife, Karen; a son, Derek Oberg, and his wife Sarah, of Windsor Locks; daughter, Kirsten LaBerge and husband Chris, of Manchester, New Hampshire, daughter, Colleen Thekla Fyfe and husband, Jon of Granby, stepdaughter, Kimberly Read and husband, John, of Canton, stepson, Kevin Goodin, of Old Saybrook; a brother, Erik Oberg and wife Deborah, of Granby, two sisters; Joyce Ward and Tom Gill of Newington, Barbara Garrity and her husband, Joe of Burlington. He also leaves his grandchildren, whom he adored with all his heart and soul, to cherish his memory; Keegan, Kyra and Paige LaBerge, Tristin, Alis and Charli Oberg, and Morgan Fyfe; step grandchildren; Jake and Connor McGeough, John, Jacob and Ella Read. Al also leaves so many treasured special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He felt so very blessed to have each and everyone in his life. He was predeceased by step grandson , Austin McGeough. Calling hours will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 pm and Saturday, May 18, from 10-11 am with a memorial service at 11am, at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. Burial with military honors will be at a future date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Condolences can be sent to SheehanHilbornBreen.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now