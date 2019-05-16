Allen W. Oberg, Jr., age 75, of Old Saybrook, beloved husband of Karen Wightman Oberg, passed away peacefully in her loving arms at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The son of the late Allen W. Oberg Sr., and Irene K. Oberg. It is with great sadness that we share the news of Al's passing. A cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Al always had a smile, a big hug, and firm handshake to share, his jolly laugh and twinkling blue eyes made everyone feel welcome and truly loved. Allen was born February 17, 1944, Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Simsbury High School 1962 and A. I. Prince Technical School as a Master Carpenter in 1964. He proudly served as a Seabee in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war. Survived by his wife, Karen; a son, Derek Oberg, and his wife Sarah, of Windsor Locks; daughter, Kirsten LaBerge and husband Chris, of Manchester, New Hampshire, daughter, Colleen Thekla Fyfe and husband, Jon of Granby, stepdaughter, Kimberly Read and husband, John, of Canton, stepson, Kevin Goodin, of Old Saybrook; a brother, Erik Oberg and wife Deborah, of Granby, two sisters; Joyce Ward and Tom Gill of Newington, Barbara Garrity and her husband, Joe of Burlington. He also leaves his grandchildren, whom he adored with all his heart and soul, to cherish his memory; Keegan, Kyra and Paige LaBerge, Tristin, Alis and Charli Oberg, and Morgan Fyfe; step grandchildren; Jake and Connor McGeough, John, Jacob and Ella Read. Al also leaves so many treasured special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He felt so very blessed to have each and everyone in his life. He was predeceased by step grandson , Austin McGeough. Calling hours will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5-7 pm and Saturday, May 18, from 10-11 am with a memorial service at 11am, at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. Burial with military honors will be at a future date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Condolences can be sent to SheehanHilbornBreen.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019