Allena H. (Lee) McAdoo, 86, of Newington, died July 16, 2019. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 4, 1933 and moved to New Britain in 1941. Allena, known to family and friends as Lena or Lee, was brought up in New Britain and attended local schools. She graduated from New Britain High School in 1951 and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Education at Central Connecticut State University in 1970. She was employed at Stanley Works for 25 years in the Sales Service Department in the Hardware Division as an editor, retiring in 1995. Lee was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Britain, where she served many terms on the Vestry. She was an active member of the Altar Guild for over 50 years. She served the Christian Education of the parish, as church school teacher, a superintendent, teacher's trainer and for a time, Director of Christian Education and many, other committees, including the Pastoral Care Committee. In the end, her heart was with the Pastoral Care Committee until she was no longer able. Lee loved her family and friends and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. She loved to travel and visited many interesting places, both here and abroad. She loved to gather with friends and her sisters and seek out local and nearby places to explore on short weekend trips traveling the east coast. She also made many trips abroad visiting England, Ireland, Egypt, Israel and other places. She loved Israel, often saying it was like going home to a place you had not been before. Lee was an avid reader and storyteller and loved to do crossword puzzles. She was predeceased by her parents, George S. and Pauline Lucier McAdoo, as well as sisters, Colleen Medon and her husband Chester, Marian McAdoo and Andrea McAdoo and four brothers, Olin McAdoo and his wife Elsie, Paul McAdoo and his wife Theresa, Raymond McAdoo, and Edwin McAdoo and his first wife Sophie, and a nephew, George McAdoo. Lee loved and was very proud of her family. She is survived by her sister-in-law Doris McAdoo of Southington. Cousins Dr. Thomas and Sandra McCain, of Maryland, Linda Leighton of New Jersey, Deborah Mirante of Kensington and Patricia Schaffer of Florida. Her nieces and nephews, including Jane DiMauro and her husband David of Portland and family; Aimee Mattingly and her family of New Hampshire; Roy McAdoo and his wife Ann and family of Simsbury; Georgia McAdoo of Maine and her daughter Arianna, Tom McAdoo and his wife Eileen and family of Terryville; Dr. Susan McAdoo Floreen and her husband Dr. John Floreen of Denville, New Jersey; Brian McCain and his wife Vincenza and family of Plainville, Doreen and her husband Paul DellaVechia and family of Plantsville; Lynn and her husband Gary Gworek of Southington and family; Laura and Dr. Inku Lee of Cheshire and family. Calling hours will be held Friday evening, August 2, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Erwin Chapel of South Church, 90 Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 22, 2019