Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
For more information about
Alletha Chamberland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alletha Chamberland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alletha R. Chamberland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alletha R. Chamberland Obituary
Alletha Rose Chamberland, 74, of New Britain, passed away August 30, 2019. Alletha was the beloved wife of the late Roland Chamberland. Alletha is survived by her two daughers, Laura Foley and Tina Chamberand and her husband Leonard G. Racine, and her grandson Leonard T. Racine. She is predeceased by her son-in-law Michael Foley. All services will be private. New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alletha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now