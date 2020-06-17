Allison Diana (Thorington) Shepherd, age 35, passed away suddenly in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Orlando, Florida, on June 28, 1984, to Trevor and Rosemary (Morris) Thorington. Allison was a graduate of Kingswood -Oxford School in 2002 and received her BA in Film from Temple University, Philadelphia in 2006. She had an enduring love of the Philadelphia Eagles. After graduation from college, Allison moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in writing and worked for a variety of employers, her favorites being Klasky Csupo and SAG-AFTRA. Allison touched many lives and made a myriad of friends wherever she went. She enjoyed her life fully and considered herself a civil right activist. She had a number of passions including N'SYNC, K-Dramas, Disney, gaming, film and television (writing), LEGOS, and spending time with her boyfriend, Drew. Allison was predeceased by her mother, Rosemary Thorington, and is survived by her father and step-mother, Trevor and Jeannette Thorington of Windsor, Connecticut; her brother Terrence Thorington and his wife and child, Haruki and Tristan, of Tokyo, Japan; her sister Sonja (Thorington) Howe and her husband and children, Christopher, Tesla, Soleil, and Juniper, of Glendale, California; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends across the globe who will miss her immensely. Funeral services will be held, for family members only, at 10.00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT 06095. A drive-by viewing will take place from 10.30 AM until 11 AM. Burial services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.



