Al Fox (Alison G Fox) of Newington, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was 62. Al spent his life in service to his community, and will no doubt be most remembered as a volunteer firefighter with Newington Company 4 firehouse. The thing he wanted to be most when he grew up, Al retired after 25 years as a firefighter with Company 4, with 14 of those years as a captain. During his time there Al coordinated cadet training programs, training dozens of cadets, for his and other firehouses. Gregarious, with a great sense of humor and always a wink of fun, Al enjoyed engaging with his community and educating children on fire safety. He always had a cache of children's fire hats on hand to give away. Those who had the genuine good luck to know Al personally may remember him from the many other civic roles he played in Newington throughout the years, including time spent in Scouting and his time as an EMT, but they will also remember Al as an incredibly kind man who saw and expected the best from everyone. Al would not think twice about helping a neighbor, whether it was someone who needed a car jumped, a meal, or even a place to stay for a while. Few in this world are willing to help others indiscriminately; his giving presence will be deeply missed in his community. Al was a graduate of Newington High School and is predeceased by his parents Evelyn A. Fox and Gerald (Jerry) Fox, both longtime Newington residents themselves. He is survived by his brother and sister, Ronald G. Fox of Newington and Sharon Fox Burroughs of Torrington, as well as his nephew Kenneth Burroughs and his niece Heather Burroughs. There are no calling hours and a private memorial will be at a later date. Those wishing to honor Al and his generous spirit may make donations in his name to the FealGood Foundation, a foundation that continues to aid the first responders of 9/11, online at: https://fealgoodfoundation.com/. "And if, according to my fate I am to lose my life. Please bless with your protecting hand the special people in my life" The Fireman's Prayer