Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Alma E. Sargeant


1934 - 2020
Alma E. Sargeant Obituary
Alma Elinza Sargeant, (nee Marshall), 85, of Hartford, Connecticut entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1934 on the island of Barbados to the late Albertha Marshall (nee Knight) and Clement Marshall. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 10:30AM – 11:00AM followed by a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
