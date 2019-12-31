Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery
Garden St.
Hartford, CT
Alma P. Dichner Obituary
Alma (Polman) Dichner, 94 years of age, of Windsor, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the widow of Abraham Dichner. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Barney and Dorothy (Peck) Polman. Alma had a unmeasurable love for her children and grandchildren. She loved Snoopy, crossword puzzles and reading. Alma cared about everyone she crossed paths with, whether they had two legs, or four, making charitable donations to ASPCA, , and many more. She leaves her daughter, Iris G. Dichner, her grandson and his wife, Edward and Tammy Tillotson, and her two great grandchildren, Alyssa and Michael Tillotson, all of East Hartford. Alma was awaiting the arrival of her first great great grandson, Alexander Ferrer Jr. She was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela Johns. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, Garden St., Hartford. Following the interment, the family will receive relatives and friends at 331 School Street East Hartford, 06108. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions or to sign the guest book for Alma please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 31, 2019
