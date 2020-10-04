1/1
Alma Parducci
1922 - 2020
Alma Parducci, 97, formerly of Torrington, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27th, 2020. Born December 3rd, 1922 in Herrin, IL, she was the daughter of the late Remo and Victoria (Argenta) Parola. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, big band music, gardening and travel. She was an exceptional cook. She retired to Tampa, FL in 1992 and returned to CT in 2015 to be near her family. Alma is survived by her two children, J. David Parducci and his wife Mary of Unionville, Audrey Parducci and her Domestic Partner Troy Johansen of Avon and two grandsons, Paul Parducci and Jack Parducci. She was predeceased by her son, Paul E. Parducci, her sister, Adele McPherson and her brother, Armand Parola. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American School for the Deaf. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
OCT
6
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
