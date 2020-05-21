Alma Virginia (Carini) Doak of East Hartford passed away peacefully at home May 18, 2020 with her family at her side. Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the daughter of George Amelio and Alma (Costa) Carini, she grew up in Chester, CT. She was a graduate of Chester High School and Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1948, and was a surgical nurse at Hartford Hospital. She married the late Albert W. Doak in 1954 and they made East Hartford home raising six children. As a mother, Alma made sure her children's days included a weekly visit to the library, playtime in town parks, day trips and swim lessons. She loved the sparkle of sun on the ocean, the scent of piney woods, the bloom of roses in Elizabeth Park and lilacs in May. She was known for her smile, compassion and kindness which extended to all creatures, great and small. Her piccalilli was reputed to have curative powers and lemon meringue pies were a much-appreciated treat. Alma was a member of the 4-H Club, American Legion Auxiliary Post #97, East Hartford Exchangettes, PTO and PTAs and was a Cub Scout den mother. She was big fan of UConn basketball and found motivation in their play during her recent times of convalescence. She drew strength and inspiration from her faith and was a member of the North American Martyrs Parish, East Hartford. Alma is survived by children William and Yolanda Doak, Grace and John Reilly, Patricia and Joseph Little, Carol Jones, Thomas and Patricia Doak, Rosemary and Kris Wuestefeld; the joy of 15 grandchildren and their families: Stephanie and Michael Micucci, Robert Reilly and Laura Daughtridge, Megan and Michael Cartman, Joseph Little and Carla Mancini, Katherine Little and Todd Greene, James Little, Brendan and Sarah Little, Tim Doak, Lauren Doak; Sam, Liza, Peter and Harry Jones; and Kira and Kayla Wuestefeld; as well as her delight in 7 precious great-grandchildren; cousins Geri, Frances Ann and Monsignor James Carini; nieces and nephews; classmates in the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and her alma mater, Chester High School; and her very dear friend Alice Sabo. In addition to her husband Al, she was predeceased by a grandson, Alex Doak, and a son-in-law, David Jones. Funeral services will be private, conducted with safety imposed by the current health status. Her earthly remains will rest alongside her husband, Al, in veterans' field at Silver Lane Cemetery. A celebration of Alma's life will take place later. Donations in Alma's name may go to the Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118. Arrangements are being handled by the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. To leave an on-line condolence to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.