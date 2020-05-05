Aloysius J. Ahearn
Aloysius J. Ahearn, 94, of Bolton, the husband of the late Lorna Ahearn died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Felix and Anna (McCarron) Ahearn and had lived in Bolton for many years. He was a US Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Aloysius had formerly served as State Representative and had retired as a teacher from East Hartford High School and Manchester Community College. He is survived by his sons Peter Ahearn and his wife Kathy of Vernon, and Michael Ahearn and his companion Sheri of Bolton; his grandson Christopher Ahearn; his sister Arlene Bombardier and his niece Patty. Aloysius was predeceased by 6 additional siblings. Due to the current pandemic funeral service and burial in Bolton Center Cemetery will be private. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Bolton Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
