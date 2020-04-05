Home

Aloysius P. Rydel

Aloysius P. Rydel Obituary
Aloysius Rydel, 94, husband of the late Anne (Kazlauskas) Rydel died March 26. He was a graduate of New Britain High School and attended Wesleyan University. He served in the 109th Infantry Regiment during WWII and fought in the Ardennes, Central Europe and Rhineland campaigns. He was employed with Pratt and Whitney for 35 years. He leaves his daughter and son-in-law Susan and Webster Balcom of Londonderry, NH, daughter Sharon Rydel of Farmington, CT, 3 grandchildren, and was pre-deceased by his son James Rydel. A graveside memorial with military honors was held on March 30th.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020
