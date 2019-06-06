Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
183 Church St.
Newington, CT
Alpha J. Labieniec Obituary
Alpha J. (Brinley) Labieniec, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley (Beagle) Labieniec in 2010. Alpha leaves her daughters Geraldine Wind and her husband Rudy of New Britain, Linda Hornyak and her husband Michael of Clinton and her son Mark Labieniec of Massachusetts. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews along with her pet birds Beebe and Rahoo. Alpha was employed at Fafnir Bearing for 30 years before retiring. She was a terrific cook, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and took great pride in gardening, especially her flowers. Calling hours will be this Friday June 7th prior to church from 9am-10:30am at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Holy Spirit Church 183 Church St, Newington, CT 06111. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. For online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019
