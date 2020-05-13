Alphonse Parent Jr., of Rocky Hill left this earth on May 6 after contracting the coronavirus. He was born in January 1928 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Alphonse and Anita Parent. During his teens, Al served in the Navy as an E-2 Botswain Apprentice. Al worked as a shipping clerk and an assembler for Spencer Turbine for 40 years. He and his wife Jane raised 4 children in Rocky Hill. After retirement, he and his wife traveled across the United States, Hawaii and Alaska, visiting every casino. He enjoyed family picnics, especially those where he was the "king" of horseshoes. Al was always pleasant and always had a smile on his face. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Jane Shannon Parent, whom he married over 70 years ago. Al leaves three sons, Paul and his wife Candace of Glastonbury, Glenn and his wife Rosemary of Rocky Hill, David and his wife Rachel of East Hampton and a daughter Kathleen Bergmann and her husband David of North Carolina. He leaves 12 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Andrew and Gregory Parent, Monique LaFave and Rebecca Parent, Stephen Parent, Nathan and Josh Parent, Heidi Huntley, Tiffany Costa, and Jameson and Addison Bergmann. Al also leaves a sister Jeanne Parent Walsh of Ellington, CT and Florida and is predeceased by brothers Robert of Enfield and Raymond of Hartford. Alphonse loved hearing from his 18 great grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thanks to the caring staff at Jefferson House, especially his nurse Robin. Funeral arrangements will be made by Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home of Wethersfield . Due to the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Newington Jefferson House recreation fund. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.