Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Alphonso Joseph Francis


1930 - 2019
Alphonso Joseph Francis Obituary
Alphonso Joseph Francis, 89, of 207 Holcomb Street, Hartford, CT, departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1930 in St. Ann, Jamaica to the late Charles Francis and Catherine Johnson-Francis. A calling hour will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, with a celebration of life beginning at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. Interment will take place at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. To leave a message of comfort for the Francis family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
