Alton "Al" R. Nash, 74, of Ellington, loving husband of the late Carlene (Munson) Nash, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a courageous 15 year battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Stafford, the son of the late Alton and Lillian (Sharon) Nash, he grew up and lived in Enfield before moving to Ellington fifty years ago. Al was a graduate of Enfield High School, Class of 1963, he earned his undergraduate degree from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA in 1967 and his master's degree from St. Joseph College in West Hartford. He was a great football player in high school and college as well as an avid outdoorsman who liked hiking, bicycling, golfing and playing softball. He was a lifelong dedicated Cubs fan, well before it was cool. Prior to his retirement in 2002, Alton was a juvenile probation officer for the State of Connecticut for over 30 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Al had a sharp wit and amazing sense of humor that will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his dedicated daughters, Catherine Nash, and Elizabeth Walsh, both of Ellington; his grandson, Ian Walsh of Ellington; his brother, Leroy Nash and his wife Sandra of Enfield; his sister-in-law, Beverly Violette and her husband Carl of North Granby; his nephew, Jacob Violette of Westfield, MA; his niece, Emily Jaeger of Enfield; a great niece, Lillian Jaeger of Enfield; a cousin, Cissy Nash of Enfield, and his two devoted caregivers, Donna and Angela. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon. Graveside service will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, an organization he supported by donating countless gallons of blood during his lifetime. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020