Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Buckingham Congregational Church
16 Cricket Ln
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvah Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvah A. Russell Jr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvah A. Russell Jr. Obituary
Alvah Abrams Russell, Jr. of Glastonbury, CT died December 25, 2019 at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury. Skip, as he was known to everyone, was born in Manchester, CT on February 22, 1927 and lovingly lived for the vast majority of his life at the family homestead on Mountain Road. Mr. Russell graduated from Glastonbury High School, served as a navy radioman in the Pacific at the end of WWII, and received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Connecticut (where he was a member of the Phi Sigma fraternity). He worked most of his career at Ripley Corporation ending as Vice President of Engineering, and while there he invented the twilight sensor device that turned street lights on and off. He had been a member of Center Congregational Church in Manchester and more recently was a member of Buckingham Congregational Church. Mr. Russell had a passion for gardening, photography, tinkering with engines, electronics and clocks, and in later life beekeeping. He was preceded in death by the three loves of his life – Dora Roberge Russell, Shirley Meacham Russell, and Iris Moyle Russell. He is survived by his three sons, Lee A. Russell of Glastonbury, Lawrence R. Meacham, Jr. of San Francisco, Calif., and Jeffery D. Russell, by his two brothers Dan Russell of East Hartford and David Russell of Manchester and by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, 25 January 2020 at Buckingham Congregational Church, 16 Cricket Ln, Glastonbury, CT. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church social hall. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Historical Society of Glastonbury, 1944 Main St, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or at www.hsgct.org/SupportDonateEndowment.html. To leave a memory for the family please visit, www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
Download Now