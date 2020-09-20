1/1
Alvin B. Reiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Reiner, 95 years of age, of West Hartford, died Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Waterbury, he was the son of the late Jacob and Anna Reiner. He was predeceased by his wife, Lois Katz Reiner, and daughter-in-law, Fiona Carter Reiner, his brother, Marvin Reiner and sister, Florence Reiner Yassler. He leaves behind his son, Jim Reiner of West Hartford, daughter, Gail Reiner of East Granby, and grandchildren Ellen Arnstein and Reid Arnstein. In his youth, he worked for his family's soda bottling company, driving himself to his driver's license test, ("I've been delivering soda since I was 13.") He enlisted in the Infantry in WWII where he became an interpreter for the French army. He performed High Holiday services for the Jewish troops and was given a US Government issued Shofar. He reopened a Synagogue in Biarritz, France now on the National Register of Historic Places. He attended college in Biarritz, France and UCONN. As a founding member of Beth El Temple in West Hartford, Alvin blew Shofar and sang the morning prayers for the High Holidays for 63 consecutive years until he was 92. At the helm of The Mayflower Laundry & Drycleaning Company, he created Drapemasters of Hartford. He ran the Hartford County Laundry & Drycleaners Association, attended the US Dryclean Congress to China, where he was sought out to repair the new Beijing hotel's flatwork ironer. He was President of The International Fabricare Institute. He was a founding member of Cliffside Country Club in Avon, where he and Lois had holes in one. He was a member of Tumblebrook Country Club. Since his earliest days in Hartford, he was active with the Masonic Temple and was awarded 33rd Degree Master Mason and the Bronze Pierpont Edwards Medal. He was a lifelong supporter of the arts, including The Hartford Symphony, Goodspeed Opera House, Theaterworks of Hartford, and The Wadsworth Atheneum. He was known as Red Socks Reiner for his trademark of always wearing red socks. His life touched thousands of people with his jokes and stories told around the world. Private funeral services will be graveside, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery, Jackson St., Ext., Avon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lois & Al Reiner Fund, c/o Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Alvin, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
Beth El Temple Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved