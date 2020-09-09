Alvin D. Beaver, 76, of Windsor, CT departed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home. He was born in Winnsboro, SC. Alvin is survived by his loving wife Patricia Cam-Beaver; a son Alvin Lee Jordan (Lucy); two stepdaughters, Keisha Figueiredo (Craig) and Aza Mosley (Sean); three brothers, Wilson (Ruth) Beaver of SC, Ernest Beaver and Frank (Vivian) Beaver of CT; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including a devoted niece Joeann Wiggins-Beaver. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 10, 6 pm with Calling hour 5 pm at ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT. Final services and burial will be in Winnsboro, SC. For online Condolences please visit Allfaithmemorial.com
