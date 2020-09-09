1/
Alvin D. Beaver
Alvin D. Beaver, 76, of Windsor, CT departed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home. He was born in Winnsboro, SC. Alvin is survived by his loving wife Patricia Cam-Beaver; a son Alvin Lee Jordan (Lucy); two stepdaughters, Keisha Figueiredo (Craig) and Aza Mosley (Sean); three brothers, Wilson (Ruth) Beaver of SC, Ernest Beaver and Frank (Vivian) Beaver of CT; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including a devoted niece Joeann Wiggins-Beaver. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 10, 6 pm with Calling hour 5 pm at ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT. Final services and burial will be in Winnsboro, SC. For online Condolences please visit Allfaithmemorial.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
SEP
10
Funeral service
06:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
