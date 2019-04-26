Alvin Goldstein, 82 year of age, of Avon died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Herbert D. and Rose (Glazier) Goldstein. Alvin met his soulmate of more than 60 years while attending Weaver High School. A successful businessman, Alvin was the owner and President of A. Goldstein Sheet Metal. Alvin will be best remembered as wonderful family man, humble, sweet, hard working and genuinely "good" guy. An avid sports fan, he coached his son's sports teams , never missed a game they played and was their biggest cheerleader.He leaves his wife, Shirley (Rabinowitz) Goldstein; his sons, Jeffrey W. Goldstein and his wife Colleen of Tampa, FL, and Steven Goldstein and his wife Buyana of New York, NY; his brother, Barry Goldstein and his wife Marsha of Newington; three grandchildren, Lindsey, Hillary and Sidd; and a great-grandson, Ben.Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, 80 Wolcott Road, East Granby, CT 06026 with Rabbi Jeffrey Bennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to proscholarsathletics.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Alvin, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary