Alvin Heinrich Ludwig Dralle, 93, of Cromwell, husband of the late Lucille (Pinunsky) Dralle, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home. Born in Hartford on February 6, 1927, he was the son of the late Ludwig and Dora (Sokoll) Dralle. Alvin lived in Cromwell most of his life. He graduated Middletown High School. Alvin served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. He worked for Mount Sinai for many years and was self-employed as a carpenter in the local community for several years. Alvin was a member and past Master of Cromwell Masonic Lodge and sexton of First Congregational Church of Cromwell. Alvin is survived by two sons, William A. Dralle of Cromwell and Kurt E. Dralle and his wife Patty of Middletown; two daughters, Evelyn D. Tobias and her husband Steven of Portland and Karen E. Durr and her husband William of East Haddam; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, Alvin was predeceased by his brother, William D. Dralle. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alvin's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
. The Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.