Alynne Mae Cummings Martelle, 80, a long-time resident of Wethersfield, passed away April 20, 2020, at St. Mary Home in West Hartford. She was among thousands of American victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. Born in Hartford on Sept. 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late John J. Cummings and the late Alicia Cahill Cummings of Hartford. She was the granddaughter of Patrick J. Cummings and Ellen Curran Cummings of Hartford and Philip L. Cahill and Alice Conroy Cahill of Wethersfield. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Cummings Beecher of Unionville, and was predeceased by three siblings, Loretta Cummings Barnard, Philip "Johnny" Cummings, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Cummings Colandro. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and married her high school sweetheart Alvin E. Powell. They had two children. She later married Salvatore J. Martelle of Hartford and they raised four children from both marriages in Rocky Hill and later in Wethersfield. Their marriage ended in amicable divorce. Alynne was a brilliant and free spirit who stood out for her colorful dress and artistic talents. She preached personal independence but was also a study in contrasts. She was proud of her Irish heritage, yet served as president of Hartford's Sons of Italy. She didn't work outside the home, yet toiled tirelessly on things she loved, photography and painting, her kids and grandkids, and fearless solo travel to distant places. Her photographs of the faces of the people she encountered, including the Maasai in Kenya and the Asaro Mud Men of Papua, New Guinea, were featured in numerous galleries. Despite a certain disregard for social norms she was deeply religious. She spent a summer in Calcutta, India, volunteering at Mother Theresa's orphanage and for years continued a correspondence with the Nobel Peace Prize-winning nun. Alynne's greatest loves were for her children, grandchildren, and wider family. She became a victim of dementia but, thankfully, the disease never diminished her appreciation for family. In November, five months to the day before her death, her family gathered to celebrate her 80th birthday. She blew kisses as family members sang. In her final days, her last words to her children were, "I love you." In addition to her sister, she is survived by her brother-in-law Jack Barnard of Waterford, sister-in-law Nancy Repole Cummings and adored cousin Patrick Cummings of Leland, North Carolina. She leaves her children and sons- and daughters-in-law, Laura Lynne Powell and Dave Lesher of Sacramento, CA; Alvin Powell Jr. and Jennifer Heldt Powell of Winthrop, MA; Joe Martelle and Cindy Santoro Martelle of Wethersfield, CT; and Kelly Martelle San Martin and Willy San Martin of Newington, CT. She also leaves grandchildren Christopher Lesher and Killian (Timothy) Lesher; Felicita MacKenzie Powell, Ruby Powell, Ruben Powell, Zara Powell, and Corinne Powell; Matthew Martelle and Nick Martelle; and Gael San Martin and Gioia San Martin. She further leaves three great-grandchildren (and has one on the way) as well as former sisters-in-law Anne Martelle of Wethersfield, Malina Martelle and Mary Jane Martelle Aube of Portland, Maine; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to the staff at St. Mary Home for the care they showed her during the last years of her life. Services will be held at a later date, when friends and family can gather safely, with burial expected at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill, CT. In the meantime, we pray for safety for first responders and other frontliners and for wise, deliberate, compassionate leadership by our governmental leaders, and stamina and courage for our neighbors as we face together this public health crisis. Arrangements are being handled by D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.