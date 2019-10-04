Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
West Avon Congregational Church
290 Country Club Road
Avon, CT
View Map
Amanda Elizabeth Gurchin Obituary
Amanda Elizabeth (Hillman) Gurchin, 36, of Avon, beloved wife of Brent C. Gurchin, passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019, after a courageous 5 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born in Waterbury, daughter of James and Lynn (MacLelland) Hillman, she was raised in Torrington and graduated from Torrington High School. She received her BA in psychology from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. She started her career as a social worker with the State of CT helping children and worked at the Riverview Hospital in Middletown. After the birth of her children she became a stay at home mom but continued to help others with spiritual meditation, assisting all she worked with to find answers to their problems. Besides her husband Brent and her parents she leaves two sons Xander Gurchin and Theodore Gurchin at home; her daughter Lily Gurchin at home; her grandmother Lorraine MacLelland; a brother Evan Hillman and his wife Diane of Oxford and their two sons; Brent's family, his parents John and Jeanne Gurchin of Avon; his brother Jeremy Gurchin and his wife Amy and their three children of West Hartford and his sister Rachael Gurchin of Chicago. Amanda's family will receive friends Sunday October 6, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 7, at 11 AM at the West Avon Congregational Church, 290 Country Club Road, Avon, The Rev. Dr. Brian Hardee, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in West Avon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gurchin Children's Educational Fund c/ohttps://www.gofundme.com/f/gurchin-family-support-funds?sharetype=teams&member=2973688&rcid=r01-157011449679-3e8a530f5a6f4d6d&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2019
