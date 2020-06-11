Amanda June Lisitano
1978 - 2020
Amanda June Lisitano, 41, of Higganum, CT, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 7th. A beloved mother, sister, fiancée, daughter, and friend, Amanda's life was taken too soon. Amanda was born on June 30, 1978 to Marsha Brielmann and Joseph Lisitano Jr. Amanda went on to obtain her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Early Childhood Education. She was a dedicated preschool teacher first at Haddam Cooperative Nursery School and presently at Environmental Sciences Magnet School in Hartford. She was also an active member of Haddam Junior Women's Club, enjoyed camping, the beach, and most importantly, spending time with her entire family. Above all, Amanda's top priority was always motherhood. Amanda made sure her son and daughters had every opportunity and will be remembered by her three children for their nightly bedtime snuggles. Amanda has courageously battled stage four colon cancer since 2014. Her strength and determination will be remembered by everyone who knew her. Amanda is predeceased by her father, Joseph Lisitano, Jr. She is survived by her children, Kaden, Camryn, and Brylee, her fiancé, Jason Rode, her mother and step-father Marsha and Glenn Brielmann of Haddam, sisters, Marci Marciniec (Rob) of Haddam, Shanna Lisitano (Sean) of Higganum, Elizabeth Kormos (Dan) of Moodus, and Alexandra Stackhouse (Dakota) of Middlebury. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces. A memorial service in celebration of Amanda's life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 31 Main Street, East Haddam, CT, on her 42nd birthday, June 30th, at 1:00pm. Visit www.ststeves.org for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the education fund for her three children at Liberty Bank. Please direct any donations to "Kaden, Camryn & Brylee Listano-Rode Fund" in person at any Liberty Bank location or by mail to Liberty Bank, 116 Bridge Street, Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Our condolences Ann & Ed
Ann Guptill
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. My heartfelt condolences go out to all of the family.
Dale Arseneault
June 10, 2020
Such an extremely sad loss. May she rest In heavenly peace. Our Condolences and Prayers to all of her family.
Donna and Michael Mickaluck
Friend
June 10, 2020
Prayers to Rest Easy Mandy❤ You were a beautiful sole in so many ways. Your beautiful children were blessed to have had such an amazing loving mother. You were a true fighter with dignity like I have never seen. Hugs and loving energy to your family during this difficult time.
Jodi Lisitano
Friend
June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May He comfort every heartache and dry every tear with His mercy
Gina Mastrocco
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Amanda was an amazing person all around. She will be missed. I can't believe that she has left us. Christmas will never be the same. I have each and every Christmascard that she has ever sent me. I will miss watching her beautiful children grow up.
SuzyQuirk
Friend
June 10, 2020
My heart broke when I heard of Amandas passing. She always was so nice to chat with and she was the strongest person I know. Our deepest condolences go out to to her family. I got to know Amanda through my daughter, Aoife who was at the co-op and then later at school in town with Cami. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Amanda will be missed. Love and hugs to the family.

Michelle OConnor-Sidlow / The Sidlow Family
Friend
June 10, 2020
marsha Im so sorry for the loss of Amanda I. Didnt know her well but through Cami and the co op pre-K Lillian and Cami became fast friends worried Lillian would cry more after I left no the two of them would scream mommoms here! Your beautiful family will hold you all together Beth Doody
Beth Doody
Friend
June 10, 2020
So Sorry to see this! Amanda was a strong and courageous young woman. I send My love and comfort to her loving family.
Camilla Howes
Friend
June 10, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Amanda will forever be a bright and shining star watching over all. Love and hugs to all of you.
Angela and Gary
Angela - Gary Ciempa
Friend
June 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.I remember when Amanda and Marci and Shana would come up to the Pilot House for candy.My Mom always had candy for the kids.Deepest Sympathy to Amanda's family.May she Rest in Peace.
Pat Archer and the Temelini Family from the Pilot House.
Neighbor
June 10, 2020
Dear Marsha - my heart truly breaks for your loss. My prayers will continue to be with you and your family. Steve, Jennifer, and Emma K.
Jennifer Knapp
Friend
June 10, 2020
Amandas bright smile will be missed by all who knew her. Deepest Sympathy to everyone!
Liz Salie
Friend
June 10, 2020
My sympathy to Amanda's family at this very sad time. She was a wobderful person and will be missed. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope that the memories that everyone has brings some comfort and peace. Love, Jen Emily and Chelsea Lovelace
Jennifer Lovelace
Friend
June 10, 2020
The Revis Family sends our deepest condolences to the Rode, Brielmann, Marciniec, Lisitano, Kormos and Stackhouse families. Our hearts are completely broken. She was loved by everyone. Some of our greatest memories of our family include her in it with our family vacations together and she was "Miss Mandy" to so many of my children in nursery school. She was a light. A pillar of strength. She will be missed by all those who know her. Our deepest, deepest sympathies.

The Revis Family
Karen & William, Matthew & Libby, Maeghann & John Vitti, Mason, Mackay, Malone, Marc and Maxwell
KAREN REVIS
Friend
June 10, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear about Amanda's passing. We will always remember her fondly from your family trip to Maine every summer. Praying for you all! Love and hugs.
Michela Mickaluck
Friend
June 10, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Amanda.I remember her and her sisters walking up to The Pilot House for candy .My Mom always made sure we had candy for the kids.Also when they would come to Trick or Treat.They were all sweet kids. Our deepest Sympathy and Prayers to her family.May Amanda Rest in Peace.
Patricia Archer and the family from The Pilot House.
Neighbor
June 10, 2020
Sending our Love to Amanda's Family during this difficult time. We will always remember Amanda for her beautiful smile and her zest for life.
Jim and Nancy Scory
Friend
