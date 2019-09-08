Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
10 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
People's State Forest
East River Rd
Barkhamsted, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Corwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Ruth Corwin


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Ruth Corwin Obituary
Amanda Ruth Corwin, 55, of Canton, Connecticut passed away from breast cancer on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in Huntington, NY on November 3, 1963 to Ruth and the late Robert L. Corwin. She was very close to her siblings, Tamatha, Nathaniel, Melany and Brenda. She graduated from the University of Vermont and received her Master of Science Degree and Sixth Year Certificate from CCSU. Amanda was a devoted teacher for 20 years, primarily in the Avon and Region #10 school districts. She was an exceptional mother to two daughters, Alexandra (Gabriel) and Morgan. She was married to Thomas Donato and was the step-mother to Matthew (Kristin), Amanda (Michael), and Gregory, and grandmother to Lillian, Caroline and Joseph. Amanda cherished the times she spent with family and friends, especially in the last years of her life. She ventured around the world to Peru, Tanzania, Belgium, France, Russia, The Canary Islands, Antigua and many states in the USA. Her passions throughout her life included skydiving, swimming, triathlons, coaching, hiking, photography, soap making, sewing, knitting, gardening and painting. Amanda was an avid admirer of Benjamin Franklin. Calling hours will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 10 Albany Turnpike in Canton, CT on September 13th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. There will also be a gathering at People's State Forest on East River Rd. in Barkhamsted, CT on September 14th at 10:00 am for friends and family to share memories, followed by a hike with a view. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or a in Amanda's honor. Please visit Amanda's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.