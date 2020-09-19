1/
Amber Antonacci
1990 - 2020
Amber Antonacci, 30, of Ashford, beloved daughter of David Antonacci and Roxann Paradise, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Hartford on February 28, 1990 and grew up in Ashford. Amber was a graduate of Windham Technical High School and later earned her degree in the culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America. She was employed at the ON20 restaurant in Hartford. In her free time, Amber enjoyed cooking, gardening, motorcycles and music. She was also an avid dog lover. In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her brother, Adam Antonacci of TX; her sisters, Desiere Sevarino of FL and Jaelyn Schroder of Ashford; her stepfather, Jay Schroder; her fiancé, Jason King; her uncles, Wilmer Paradise and Kevin Paradise; her aunts, Lois Rosato and her husband Gaspare and Jeanne Kopek and her husband Gary, and many cousins. Services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Hambleton
Friend
