Amdrilla M. Erskine, 59 of Hartford passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. She was born in Montezuma, Georgia to Harvey and Rosie Jean (Felton) Hudson. She was a CNA for Jefferson House in Newington for many years. Her caring and compassionate spirit made her an amazing CNA, her patients knew they were in good hands if she was taking care of them. Amdrilla loved cooking, shopping, couponing and most importantly talking. She could hold a conversation with anybody and make them feel as though she has been their friend for years. Left to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Delroy Erskine, two daughters; Kaydine Hall (Jermaine), Sushane Perry, Son; Richard Erskine. She also leaves one sister, Beverly Gaines, brother Donald Hudson (Gloria) and a dear friend Joyce Horace and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 05, 2020 at 10:00 am with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be in Oglethorpe, Georgia.