1/1
Amdrilla M. Erskine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amdrilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amdrilla M. Erskine, 59 of Hartford passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. She was born in Montezuma, Georgia to Harvey and Rosie Jean (Felton) Hudson. She was a CNA for Jefferson House in Newington for many years. Her caring and compassionate spirit made her an amazing CNA, her patients knew they were in good hands if she was taking care of them. Amdrilla loved cooking, shopping, couponing and most importantly talking. She could hold a conversation with anybody and make them feel as though she has been their friend for years. Left to cherish her memories, her loving husband, Delroy Erskine, two daughters; Kaydine Hall (Jermaine), Sushane Perry, Son; Richard Erskine. She also leaves one sister, Beverly Gaines, brother Donald Hudson (Gloria) and a dear friend Joyce Horace and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 05, 2020 at 10:00 am with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be in Oglethorpe, Georgia. To leave online condolences or to attend the funeral remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
What a great lady. She worked in a very hard profession.
Gwen
December 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved