Amelia "Millie" T. (Carenza) Kershaw, 95, of Tolland, CT, formerly of East Hartford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with family by her side at Woodlake of Tolland. Amelia was born on August 26, 1925 in New Britain, CT to the late Nicolo and Pasqua (Vitale) Carenza. She was a devoted wife to Michael J. Kershaw who predeceased her. Amelia was employed at Burlington Coat Factory, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and being with her family. She will be remembered for her VW bug, pink furry robe and hair curlers. She lit up a room with her smile. Amelia is survived by her daughters, Evelyn White and her husband Stephen of Sanford, NC. Esther DePasquale and her husband Bill of Glastonbury, CT. Patricia Sartori of Sanford, NC. and Karen Colón and her husband William of Tolland, CT. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren Erin McCall of Avon, CT. Sharon Stevenson of Stafford, VA. Christine Bridges of Sanford, NC. Kevin Sartori of Cedar Park, TX. Todd DePasquale of Glastonbury, CT. Jayme Evans of Marlborough, CT. Dayna DePasquale of Glastonbury, CT. Chad DePasquale of Glastonbury, CT. Michael Dimmock of Tolland, CT and Miranda Dimmock of Hampton, CT. and 10 great grandchildren. Amelia is survived by her sister Anna Valenti and her husband Anthony of New Britain, CT. Michael Carenza and his wife Shirley of Newington, CT. James Carenza and his wife Gabrielle of Rocky Hill, CT. Amelia was predeceased by her sister Mary Baruffi. Her brothers Raphael Carenza, and Felix Carenza. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Amelia's family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the wonderful staff at Woodlake of Tolland and we appreciate everything that you did to care for our mother. A Memorial Service will be held in 2021. There is no calling hours due to Covid. To share a remembrance of Amelia or to extend condolences to the family, please visit: Newkirkandwhitney.com
Newkirk and Whitney 318 Burnside Ave. E Hartford CT, 06108 is assisting the family.