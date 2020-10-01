Amelia Mele, 107, took her last journey on September 26, 2020 in her apartment at White Oaks Independent Living facility in Manchester, CT where she resided for the past 14 years. Amelia was born in New York City, and lived in Brooklyn, New Hyde Park, and Bellerose, N.Y. prior to moving to Connecticut at the age of 93. During her childhood, she also spent time in a New Jersey orphanage. She went to work at the age of 14 to help support her brother's family with whom she was living and worked into her 50's when she left to care for an ill family member. She married at 20 years of age to Louis Mele, Sr. with whom she shared 36 years of marriage until his passing. He was the father of her two children, Louis and Phyllis. At the age of 70, she married her friend, Mario Maltese, and cared for him through his illness and until his passing. A very social and outgoing person, she welcomed everyone into her home and they never left without having something to eat. She enjoyed cooking, and her Christmas Eve dinner was always a feast enjoyed by many. She loved cruises and traveling to Italy, Greece and Brazil to visit family and friends. A determined woman, she learned to drive a car at age 57. Amelia witnessed many changes in the world during her journey here on earth. Unfortunately, one was the depression where she waited on bread lines for food. She also experienced the heartaches during World War II when loved ones were lost. She remembers the ice man delivering blocks of ice to keep food cold since there was no refrigeration; the milk being delivered to the front steps, and the wagons with produce coming down the street. She was no stranger to wash boards and then ringer washing machines, as well as the dust from the coal delivery into her home. Those left to celebrate her life, are her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis & Ed Striebel, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by both husbands, her son, her daughter-in-law, and her great granddaughter, as well as three brothers. Her family will forever be grateful for the care given by the VNA, Red Coats and private caregivers. They administered to Amelia with skill and compassion. Last, but not least, we are indebted to her physician and friend, Dr. Angelee Carta, who was always readily available and who even took the time to attend Amelia's 100 birthday celebration. In her memory, please consider doing an act of kindness for someone in need physically or spiritually, or make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. There will be a celebration of her life at White Oaks when it is safe to have a gathering. This picture was taken August 16th, 2020 on her 107th birthday.