Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
50 Kane Street, Fatima Square
Hartford, CT
View Map
Amelio Marques Brito Obituary
Amelio Marques Brito, 75, of South Windsor, CT passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in Sazes da Beira, Portugal he was the son of the late Luciano and Maria Brito. He was the beloved husband of Laurinda Marques Brito; father to his two loving sons, Anthony Marques Brito (daughter-in-law, Christine Brito) and Michael Brito; grandfather to his adored grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Joseph and Victoria Brito. He is also survived by his two sisters, Maria Ferreira and Maria Rosa Freitas; nephews, James Freitas and Marco Ferreira; a niece, Anna Maria Ferreira, and in-laws, Manuel & Maria De Jesus. Amelio moved to Connecticut in 1958 and worked at Chandler Evans, Pratt & Whitney and became self employed before retiring and enjoying his time between Portugal and Connecticut. He enjoyed making wine, gardening and loved caring for his various fruit trees. He also enjoyed beekeeping, sharing his special honey with family and friends. Amelio was also a passionate fan of S.L.Benfica soccer team. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church Hartford and the Hartford Portuguese community. Special thanks to Amelio's brother-in-law, Joseph Freitas and to his many doctors, Dr. Constantinos Constantinou and the team at Dana-Farber lead by Dr. David Barbi, Dr. Erik Knelson and Dr. Chukweke. Calling hours will be Saturday, (December 7), from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane Street, Fatima Square, Hartford, CT. Burial will be in Sazes Da Beira, Portugal. Memorial contributions can be to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
