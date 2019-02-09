Amita N. Sanghvi, 74, of Avon, beloved wife of Navin K. Sanghvi, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born January 20, 1945 in Rajkot, India, daughter of the late Ravivadan V. and Muktaben R. (Mehta) Shah and had lived in Avon for over 45 years. Amita was a graduate of Temple University, having received her Masters Degree in Pharmacy. Mrs. Sanghvi was the Director of Industrial Hygiene for Travelers for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed playing bridge, Mahjong and pinochle as well as hiking, walking and gardening.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Pallavi Nerker and 13 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Rekha and her brother Sunil.Funeral service will be held TODAY, Saturday, February 9th at 6:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Habitat for Humanity or Gifts of Love. Please visit Amita's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary