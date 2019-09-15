Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Service
Following Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amorette Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amorette Proctor


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amorette Proctor Obituary
Amorette Frink Proctor, 87, formerly of Great Neck Road, Waterford, currently of Groton, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Ms. Proctor was born on December 7, 1931 in Norwich, CT. the daughter of John and Gladys Frink. She was a long time teacher in the New London school system. Retiring in 2001 as Head of the Social Studies Department at New London High School. She was a 1949 graduate of NFA in Norwich and received both her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Connecticut College in New London, CT. Besides her love of teaching, she was a devoted grandmother to her 4 granddaughters and an avid reader. She was also a daily devotee of walking her beloved Westie terrier, Gus. Ms. Proctor is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Twedt and her husband David of Colchester, son Lance G. Proctor and his wife, Karen, of Waterford and her four granddaughters, Rachel Twedt of Groton, Stephanie Twedt of Budd Lake, New Jersey, and Samantha and Sara Proctor both of Waterford. Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00pm in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, CT. A brief service will follow in funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for tributes, directions and more service information. Donations may be made in her memory to https://act.alz.org/Donation
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amorette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now