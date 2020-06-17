Amos E. Holt
1931 - 2020
HOLT, Amos Ezra (also known as Tim), 88, of Tolland, CT passed peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with his beloved wife of 62 years, Kathleen (Libby) Holt, and surrounded by the loving presence of his family. He was born December 15, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tim was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served two tours in Vietnam then retiring after 21 years in August 1972 as a Technical Sergeant. He was very proud of being the youngest crew Chief to run the flight line in Vietnam. He then worked as an inspector at Pratt & Whitney, retiring after 23 years. Most importantly he was a devoted servant of God and mighty prayer warrior for his family. He often expressed his gratitude and love for his Lord. You could frequently hear him say "I can't wait for this life to be over and my work on earth is done: And I stand upon the mountain top so tall!" Tim was predeceased by his son Richard Holt, and Richard's wife Janies Holt. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son David (and Reta) Holt; daughter Karen (and John) Vontell; daughter Jeanna (and Weldon) Saunders; and daughter Terry (and Jesse) Nichols; in addition to his nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Tolland Memorial Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
