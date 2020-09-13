Amy Rich Erde of Arden, NC age 55, died August 28, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC of a brain tumor Born in Washington, DC, Amy grew up in Avon, CT and graduated from Avon High School and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute School of Architecture. She is survived by her husband Charles B. Erde of Arden, NC, son Joshua L. Erde (Elise Bare) of Los Angeles, CA, daughter Rachel E. Erde of Sydney, Australia, parents Richard and Karen Lloyd Rich of Whitman, MA, brother Andrew L .Rich of Midland, MI, father-in-law Allan Erde of Florida as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a respected member of the Asheville architectural and construction community, working as a commercial architect there for over 20 years. She was smart, feisty, dedicated and loving. Memorial gifts could be donated to the American Cancer Society
/ Burial at the convenience of family.