Amy L. Terry, 93, departed this life on April 25, 2020. She was born in Granby, CT on December 28, 1926 to the late Harold C. Perkins and Isabelle Willouby. An outdoor visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 11:30AM – 12:00PM at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT followed by a celebration of life, beginning at 12:00PM, also being held outdoors. Interment will take place at Granby Cemetery, 284 N. Granby Rd., Granby, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Mrs. Terry, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 4, 2020.