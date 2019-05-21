Home

Amy M. Koziol

Amy M. Koziol Obituary
Amy M. (Olchanowski) Koziol, 33, of New Britain, beloved wife of Krzystof Koziol, died suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was a lifelong New Britain resident and was a graduate of Lincoln Culinary Institute. Throughout her career, she had worked in many facets of the restaurant, foodservice and culinary profession which she truly enjoyed. In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Agnieszka age 6 and Adrian age 4; her parents, Theresa (Urbanska) and Henry Olchanowski; her brother, Mark Olchanowski and his wife, Sarah and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was kind and loving to all who knew her and will be deeply missed by everyone.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will be held at Burritt Hill on Friday, May 24 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will take place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery Chapel following the Mass. To share a message of sympathy with Amy's family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
