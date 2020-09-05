1/1
Amy Rynne Daily
Amy Rynne Daily of Boston, MA passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020 at the age of 48. Amy was the beloved daughter of James Daily and the late Eileen Meade Daily of Westbrook, Connecticut. Amy leaves behind her brother Jeff, his wife Bethany, and her nephew and niece Meade and Rynne, all of Boston, as well as aunts and uncles and many cousins in Boston and beyond. Amy always had a foot in two camps. She grew up in Westbrook and never lost her fondness for the beach, for the old neighborhood and her old neighbors. She lived in Brighton for over twenty years and she embraced that community and it embraced her back. Amy formed deep friendships wherever she went and she held those friends tight - from her oldest friends from Westbrook, from Water's Edge, from her days at American University and Washington, DC, from her time in Storrs at the University of Connecticut and through to her church and Brighton friends. Amy was a fierce friend - loving, loyal, demanding and supportive. Amy loved to read. Amy loved her fish (all of them). Amy couldn't do without the Sox and the Patriots. Amy loved to sing and would belt out show tunes at any time. Amy was intensely competitive, and didn't hesitate to tell you that she did everything better that you did (but she also embraced and cheered your successes). Donations in Amy's memory may be made to the Westbrook Foundation in support of the Eileen Daily Scholarship Fund (www.westbrookfoundation.org) or the Brighton Allston Congregational Church (https://brightonucc.org/). There will be a service to commemorate Amy's life at a date to be determined by her family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. Amy was a bright light, who I fondly remember babysitting for way back when. Peace to you all.
Erin O&#8217;Connor
Friend
September 4, 2020
Elizabeth Morrison
September 4, 2020
Sorry seems to be the hardest word. She will be sorely missed by all of us at Brighton Allston Congregational Church. We will always hold her in our hearts and our love for her will forever burn like an eternal flame. God bless you Amy. RIP.
Wayne Cook
Friend
September 4, 2020
Amy was the person you never forgot. She spread joy and light wherever she went. Her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched.
Lyn Connery
September 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Amy will always have a place in our hearts R.I.P. Beautiful.
Kevin &Shelley Braza
Classmate
September 4, 2020
Amy, you would light up a room with your huge smile. Having you as a friend to my son, Billy Boccia aka Tucker Reynolds Jr...& as your classmate from kindergarten on is something I always will cherish. May you rest in eternal peace....
Peggy Boccia Witham
Friend
September 4, 2020
I remember Amy when she was little, she would hang out with the little league team the (Mets). She was always smiling and goofing around with everybody and cheering for the team. Her dad was our coach and her brother Jeff also was on the team. A wonderful soul that we will for sure meet again.
Mark Guarnaccia
Friend
