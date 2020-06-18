Amy Capodiferro Spirito, 108, of Farmington, widow of Peter P. Spirito died peacefully on June 12th at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton. Amy was born in Farmington, March 25th, 1912 the daughter of the late Paul and Maria Antonia (Carroccia) Capodiferro. She retired from Aetna Life Insurance Company, was a long time communicant at the Church of St. Patrick in Farmington and was a member of the Historical Society of Farmington. Amy was the energetic, positive-minded, lover of life whom always had cookies, brownies, or Jell-o on the ready in case she was blessed with a spontaneous visit from her many family and friends. She adored children and lived for visits with her many great-grandchildren. She was not one to sit idle, she'd much prefer maintaining her beloved home at 13 Hobart Street, cleaning windows, ridding herself of unneeded clutter, or picking up sticks out on the lawn. She loved to walk in and around the village of Farmington, to the store, or the Main Street branch of the former Farmington Savings Bank, where everyone knew her name. She often reminded us that the secret to longevity was "enjoying everything in moderation". She was an amazing woman and her life lessons will influence many for another 108 years at least. Amy is survived by her daughter Carolyn Kieffer of Canton, and her daughter-in-law Mari V. Spirito of California. She leaves her grandchildren Joseph P. Spirito Jr. (Kim) and Tamara Warren (John) both of California, Lisa Kulig (Martin) of Massachusetts, Lori Hoyt of Falls Village and Joseph F. Frenette III of Farmington, her great-grandchildren, Scott, Sean, Allison, Jackson, Amanda, Brianna, Christopher, Joseph IV, Maya, and Sofia. She was recently predeceased by her beloved son Dr. Joseph P. Spirito of California. She was also predeceased by her brother Vincent Capodiferro and her sister Mary Capodiferro Lostocco both of Farmington. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St, Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday, June 19th from 5-8 pm. A private family mass will be held. A Celebration of Life in honor of Amy and her son, the late Dr. Joseph Spirito will be held in the Fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Amy's name to the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington, CT 06032. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.