In loving memory to my travel cousin Ana. I will miss you so much on our Annual Cousins Trip and our get togethers when Im in Massachusetts! Especially loved the road trip in your beautiful Miata with the top down to go visit your mom in Long Island! I think of you every time I swing my hips around to get the blood flowing as you showed us after being in the car during a cousins trip. We will always remember you and salute you on our future trips with your favorite toast: Salud, riqueza, amor y tiempo para disfrutarlos.

Special THANK YOU to Greg for finding the strength to care for you until the end! You couldnt have received any better care than what he gave you! He found his hidden strength and totally rocked it!!

I will always love and miss you Cousin

Marlene Boudreaux

