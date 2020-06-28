In loving memory to my travel cousin Ana. I will miss you so much on our Annual Cousins Trip and our get togethers when Im in Massachusetts! Especially loved the road trip in your beautiful Miata with the top down to go visit your mom in Long Island! I think of you every time I swing my hips around to get the blood flowing as you showed us after being in the car during a cousins trip. We will always remember you and salute you on our future trips with your favorite toast: Salud, riqueza, amor y tiempo para disfrutarlos.
Special THANK YOU to Greg for finding the strength to care for you until the end! You couldnt have received any better care than what he gave you! He found his hidden strength and totally rocked it!!
I will always love and miss you Cousin
Tomorrow would be Ana's birthday, a brain tumor cut life short on April 5, 2020. The fast-growing tumor had engulfed her hippocampus before it was discovered in November. Following surgery, rehab and a brief stay in an assisted living facility Ana returned home where I, Greg Marsdale, cared for her until her death. Hospice nurses and aids support us during the last couple weeks. I felt ill prepared to care for her at first. I soon realized that I had the knowledge and freedom to fill her last days with joy. We sang along with her favorite songs, walked miles each day, rode in our Miata with the roof down. With the help of a former coworker we arranged two luncheons at a local restaurant and home visits when Ana began to fail. During Ana's last days I played a CD sent by her former boss Dan. Ana thought the world of Dan. I knew she would be delighted to hear his voice. Ana could no longer speak. The moment she heard Dan's voice her eyes brightened, she smiled and attempted to speak. Dan spoke for several minutes about the CD his daughter had produced. He was clearly touched to speak with her again. Thank heavens I cared for her; we drew ever closer. Born and raised in the Bronx NY, to James and Ana Dobbs. Ana felt a strong bond with her family. She returned from Connecticut to visit them frequently for 39 years. Ana leaves behind numerous friends and family members dumbstruck by her early death. Ana was diet and health conscious, exercising regularly. Ana's vital signs were perfect even the morning of her death. Ana and I enjoyed 39 years of love, respect, and dedication. Along the way we volunteered countless joyous hours at the CT Humane Society, Hartford Stage, CT Forum, The Bushnell, and American Lung Association. Traveled thousands of miles by bike in 11 countries, toured China/Tibet and Turkey, spent nearly a year at sea on 26 cruises. In recent year we often marveled at our life together. Neither of us could have imagined such luck and prosperity. My solace now that she is gone are the memories of the wonderful times we had together and of course 39 years of life with my perfect partner. Ana had a favorite toast in Spanish: "Salud, riqueza, amor y tiempo para disfrutarlos," which, translated into English, means: "Health, wealth, love and the time to enjoy them." We had them all-and enjoy them we did.
