Ana H. Carrion
1935 - 2020
Ana H. Carrion, 84, of West Hartford, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Middlesex Heath Care Center. She was born in Puerto Rico on November 16, 1935. Prior to her retirement, Ana was a Clerk at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for over 32 years. She was a faithful attendee at St. Augustine Church and spent a lot of time caring for the elderly, taking them places and visiting them in nursing homes. Ana enjoyed going to the beach and was a big NY Yankee fan. But most of all, she loved her family and taking care of them. Ana leaves her three sons, Carmelo Carrion and his wife Lizana, Pedro José Carrion and José M. Carrion and his wife Lisette, six grandchildren, a sister and four brothers. Friends may call on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. All attendees are asked to wear masks and social distancing will be observed. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
OCT
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Carrion
