Ana Maria Pedraza 76 of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully in her home on November 06, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after battling Alzheimer's for five years. Ana Maria retired from Hartford Hospital after 30 years of service. She was a longtime member of El Buen Samaritano Inc Church in Hartford, Connecticut as well as La Casa Del Alfarero in East Hartford, Connecticut. She is survived by her children: Luis, Tony, Milagros, Marisol & Marylou, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her family and will be forever missed by her family. She was laid to rest at Mount Saint Benedict in Bloomfield, Connecticut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store