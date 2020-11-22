1/1
Ana Maria Pedraza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ana Maria Pedraza 76 of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully in her home on November 06, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after battling Alzheimer's for five years. Ana Maria retired from Hartford Hospital after 30 years of service. She was a longtime member of El Buen Samaritano Inc Church in Hartford, Connecticut as well as La Casa Del Alfarero in East Hartford, Connecticut. She is survived by her children: Luis, Tony, Milagros, Marisol & Marylou, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her family and will be forever missed by her family. She was laid to rest at Mount Saint Benedict in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved