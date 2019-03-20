Home

Anca Vesa Obituary
Anca (Constantinescu) Vesa, 75, of Simsbury, wife of the late Daniel Vesa, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born August 16, 1943 in Bucharest, Romania, daughter of the late Grigore and Maria Elena (Marinescu) Constantinescu. In Romania, Anca earned a Masters Degree in Engineering. She was ahead of her time professionally having been one of the first women in a male dominated field. Anca was multi-lingual having spoken Romanian, Russian, French, Italian and English.She is survived by a daughter, Andreea Vesa of Avon. She was predeceased by her brother, Vlad Constantinescu.Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22nd, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at All Saints Orthodox Church, 205 Scarborough Street in Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Simsbury Cemetery. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Anca's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019
