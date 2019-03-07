Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for and LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

and SHAHEEN DAVIS ELIJAH LITTLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

and SHAHEEN DAVIS ELIJAH LITTLE Obituary
Elijah-Zae William Little, 17 and Shaheen Donnique Davis, 29, both of New Britain, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019. Their Life Celebration Service will be Saturday March 9th, at the New Britain High School Auditorium, 110 Mill St., New Britain, CT 06051. All are welcome to gathering from 9AM-10AM. Service will start at 10AM. Burial is private. New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT 06053 is entrusted with their arrangements. There are no visiting hours. For a complete obituary, more information or to leave an online condolence, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now