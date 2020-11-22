1/1
Andon Rrumbullaku
Andon Rrumbullaku, 91, of Rocky Hill, CT. died peacefully on Thursday (November 19, 2020) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Andon was born in Permet, Albania to Lliko and Zafiro Rrumbullaku. He was educated in school of Albania. He was married to his beloved wife Paskali (Dhimuli) Rrumbullaku. They were married in October of 1950 and celebrated 70 wonderful years together. They enjoyed having coffee dates at Rose's Berry Farm and Mozzicato's Bakery, and taking walks together at Goodwin Park in Hartford. He was an advent writer before and after the war. He also had public readings and enjoyed sharing the history of generations of his family in the books he wrote. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Alfred Rrumbullaku, Apostol Rrumbullaku and his wife Rezi; a daughter Valentina and her husband Miho; grandchildren Bledar, Masila, Illirjan (Kelly), Edli (Nicole), Irida (Nesti); great grandchildren, Adrian, Sophia, Leo, Amelia, and Daniel. He was predeceased by two sisters, Aleksandra and Sile and two brothers Pando and Lefter. Andon's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (November 23, 2020) from 5 to 7 PM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 24th at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing are required. To share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes or to order flowers please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
