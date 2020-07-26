Andre Huet, (Andy), 79, of Apollo Beach, FL, formally of Southington, CT, passed away on July 19, 2020 of cardiac arrest. He was born in New Britain, CT. on July 9, 1941 to Yves and Lucienne Huet. Andy graduated from New Britain High School in 1960 and served in the US Air Force from 1961-1965. He retired from Pratt and Whitney United Technologies in 1996 and moved to Valrico, FL. In 2008, he moved to South Shore Falls in Apollo Beach. Andy was employed at Manheim Auction in Tampa for ten years, part time. He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years: Ellen Bozek Huet, of Apollo Beach, FL; two sons: Michael Huet (Shea Huet) of Valrico, FL and Charles Huet of Valrico, FL; three granddaughters: Taylor Huet of Atlanta, GA, Reagan Huet of Valrico, FL, and Camryn Huet of Valrico, FL; sister: Ann Huet Smith of Avon CT.; brother-in-law: Mark Trottier of Adam, MA. Andy is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law: Kelly Rogers Huet; sisters Michele Huet Zettergren and Danielle Huet Trottier; brother-in-law: Bradford Smith. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and special cousins. There will be no calling hours due to the Corona Virus. Arrangements were made by National Cremation & Burial Society, Ruskin, FL



