Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
27 Adams Street S.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andre Lesieur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andre L. Lesieur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andre L. Lesieur Obituary
Andre L. Lesieur, 96, the husband of the late Beatrice (Philibert) Lesieur died Saturday August 3, 2019 at Manchester Manor. Born in Quebec, Canada, he had been a longtime resident of Manchester. Prior to retiring he worked at GTE Sylvania. Andre was always generous to less fortunate people and was always active enjoying woodworking, bird watching, reading, travel, and golf. He is survived by his children, Denise McLennon and her husband Daniel of Bolton, Elizabeth Lesieur of Minneapolis, MN and Paul Lesieur and his wife Brenda of Minneapolis, MN; and his grandchildren Daniel Lesieur and his wife Yumico, Kate Lesieur, Nicole Lesieur, and Madeline Lesieur. Andre's family would like to offer a note of thanks and gratitude for the compassionate care provided by both the staff at Manchester Manor and Masonicare Hospice. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday Aug 6th at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption 27 Adams Street S. Manchester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now