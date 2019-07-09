Andrea Claire Scannell, 80, of Windsor Locks, formerly of East Granby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 55 years of Paul Scannell. Andrea was born April 18, 1939 in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Francis and Lea (Monette) Normandin of Dedham, MA. She graduated from Dedham High School and pursued a career in nursing, earning her certification at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. Nursing was a profession that exemplified the kind of person Andrea was – caring, attentive to the needs of others and compassionate. After moving to Connecticut, she worked for over 30 years in the operating room at St. Francis Hospital, caring for the needs of her patients and surgeons alike. Although a dedicated nurse, Andrea's true mission in life was to create a loving and supportive home for her husband and children. She always lived her life in a way that put her family first; quietly making sacrifices without complaint for the benefit of her children. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and could be counted on to attend every celebration and milestone in the lives of her family and friends. Later in life, she cherished the role of being a grandmother above all else. She loved traveling with her husband and could often be found with a good mystery or thriller in hand. Boston, Cape Cod, the Caribbean islands, and the National Parks held a special place in her heart. She was an avid genealogy researcher, successfully tracing her family's history back for generations and serving on the board of the French Genealogical Society. She spent countless hours cheering on the Boston College Eagles, being a good natured fan by marriage. Andrea enjoyed different arts and crafts throughout her life – she could expertly sew, knit, crochet, cross-stitch, embroider, and create beautiful handmade cards. She was never without her camera to capture special moments, holidays, and family traditions. She was generous with her time and shared her gifts with the community, serving as a Girl Scout troop leader, Eucharistic Minister, and volunteering in retirement at a local food pantry, several senior centers, the East Windsor Lions Club, the East Granby Friendship Club, and the East Granby Historical Society. Besides her husband, she leaves her children, Cindy Ofsuryk, of Suffield, CT; Maureen Higgins and her husband John, of Orlando, FL; Kenneth Scannell and his wife Michele, of Shrewsbury, MA; Karen Flanagan and her husband William, of Southbury, CT and a sister, Elaine Kelly, of Tavares, FL. She also leaves nine grandchildren who brought her incredible joy and pride. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM Friday, July 12 at St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks followed by burial in St. Bernard Cemetery, Tariffville. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019