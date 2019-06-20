Joseph Andrea R. Andrea Romain Joseph departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 60. She was born in Pensacola, FL on January 19, 1959 to Annie Janita Owens and Willie James Joseph. Andrea attended Windsor High School and the University of Hartford. She started working at Bank of America in 1976 as a Proof Operator and retired in 2019 as a Operations Analyst. She was an active member at Hopewell Baptist Church where she served as Trustee, Business Manager, a member of Hopewell Concert Choir, Trustee Vice Chairperson, Supporter of the Clothes and More Ministry, Staff Member of United Youth for Christ, Director of Youth Department. Additionally Andrea was an original member of the Hopewell Baptist Church Media Ministry along with many various other duties. She leaves to mourn her passing her father Willie James Joseph, Stepmother Pearl Joseph, 4 sisters, Corona Witherspoon, FL, Marie Edwards (Lance) of CT, Annette Blackmon of OH, and Audrey Joseph of CT 5 brothers, Gayrick Steward of FL, Gregory Joseph of FL, Terrend Ross (Audrey) of FL, Vernen Owens (Aleitha) of FL and Gerald Joseph (Carolyn) of CT., 11 Nephews and 9 Nieces as well as a host of Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, God Children and Friends. She was preceeded by her mother Annie Janita Owens. The loss of her powerful spirit is hard to fathom. She will forever be missed by all that knew her. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00am with calling hours at 10:00am at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave, Windsor. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Windsor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com WINDSOR Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary